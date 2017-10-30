On the heels of news breaking that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14 years old, Netflix has pulled the plug on House of Cards, one of its most popular shows.

According to Deadline, Netflix will cancel House of Cards which helped launch its foray into original programming after this 6th and final season in 2018.

House of Cards was one of the primary reasons Netflix became such a driving force in the streaming industry, but with Spacey’s allegations of homosexual pedophilia surfacing, the actor may be too poisonous for the network to continue associating with him.

Spacey’s apology, which he blames on “inappropriate drunken behavior” hasn’t been received well either. At a time when sexual assault allegations in Hollywood are cropping up left and right, Spacey’s chances of getting out of this via his celebrity are not looking good.

With Netflix parting ways with him, it looks like the American Beauty star may be finding his star falling.

House of Cards has been a Netflix regular since 2013, but will now end its run mid-2018.