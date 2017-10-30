Trump’s job approval rating has dipped again, marking the lowest it’s ever been since taking office last year.

According to Gallup, only 33 percent of respondents said that Trump was doing a good job on jobs. A whole 62 percent said they’re not happy with his job performance overall.

Trump had hit 34 percent just last August.

According to The Hill, other polls are showing similar results:

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll showed similar results with only 38 percent of those polled saying they approve of Trump’s job performance. Another 58 percent of respondents in that poll disapproved of Trump’s performance.

This is Trump’s lowest dip yet, as well as his lowest average at 34-35 percent since August. Trump began his job approval rating in the mid-40’s but dropped below into the 30’s in early July.

This is something of a record as far as the office goes, according to Gallup:

No other president has had a full-term average of less than 45% approval (Harry Truman) while in office. No other president has averaged less than 49% approval during his first year in office. Only three presidents — Bill Clinton (49%), Ronald Reagan (57%) and Barack Obama (57%) — have averaged less than 60% job approval in their first year.

The poll was conducted in among 1,500 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.