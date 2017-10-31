A branch of the Planned Parenthood Action, Planned Parenthood Black Community, basically told black that between an abortion, and having a baby, an abortion is the safer option.

Adding the hashtag “#ScaryStats,” Planned Parenthood tweeted “if you’re a Black woman in America, it’s statistically safer to have an abortion than to carry a pregnancy to term or give birth.”

If you're a Black woman in America, it's statistically safer to have an abortion than to carry a pregnancy to term or give birth #ScaryStats — PP Black Community (@PPBlackComm) October 31, 2017

They didn’t stop there. Planned Parenthood decided to back up their assertion with some facts.

Between 1998-2015, 16.1mil women accessed abortion care, 108 died. Btwn 2011–'13, BW accounted for 43.5 deaths of every 100,000 live births — PP Black Community (@PPBlackComm) October 31, 2017

According to Planned Parenthood, these deaths aren’t because of complications stemming from delivery, but racism.

Maternal deaths for Black women span age, education and income level. Racism, lack of access to quality health care and poverty kill us. — PP Black Community (@PPBlackComm) October 31, 2017

Essentially, Planned Parenthood is attempting to scare black women into preventing death…by promoting the death of someone else. Namely, the most vulnerable person in the room.

If Planned Parenthood wants to avoid the death of black women, they can start by shutting their doors for good, but the truth is that they’re not in the business of saving lives. In its 101 years of existence, Planned Parenthood has killed over 7 million children.

And most of those lives have been members of the black community. It’s a well-known fact that Planned Parenthood targets the very people they say are victims of dying during childbirth; black and poor. Seventy-nine percent of Planned Parenthood facilities are strategically placed in low income, minority areas.

And Planned Parenthood has been very good at knowing where to set up shop. New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene found that for every 1,000 babies that were born in New York City every year, 1,200 babies were aborted. That’s 55.1 percent of black babies aborted vs alive.

This is a nightmarish genocide, but if you were to ask Planned Parenthood, this is all part of having more racial equality. In fact, Planned Parenthood Action bills Planned Parenthood Black Community as a branch that “works toward robust and flourishing African-American communities by partnering with institutions serving African Americans.”

I’d laugh, but there’s very little to laugh about here. Planned Parenthood has convinced many in the black community that its own genocide is a solid idea.

Or as one respondent to Planned Parenthood Black Community said of their attempt to scare women away from giving birth:

Eugenics for blacks by blacks. Sadness. — Cindy Tshuma (@lejoyeuxdevive) October 31, 2017