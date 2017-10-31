House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. Trey Gowdy dropped a bombshell on Chris Wallace during a Fox News Sunday episode by saying that the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign may have committed the crime of money laundering in 2016.

Gowdy said that the laundering came in the form of hiring the law firm Perkins Coie to pay an undisclosed $10 million to Fusion GPS to do “opposition research” on then-candidate Donald Trump. This research lead to the now famous “Trump-Russia Dossier.”

“I’m not an election law expert, but the good news is you don’t have to be to understated the absurdity believing you can just launder all of your campaign money by just hiring a law firm. Imagine if you and I were running for Congress, and we just hired a law firm and said ‘Hey, you go to all the opposition, you go buy all the television, you go buy all the bumper stickers, you go hire all the experts, and we will launder all of this through a law firm. I can’t think of anything that defeats the purpose of transparency laws more than that.”

Gowdy also found it highly interesting that the DNC couldn’t remember who authorized the $10 million to the law firm, or that the DNC, nor the Clinton campaign, apparently understands how to do bookkeeping

“I am interested in that, and I am also interested in sharing some memory tricks with folks at the DNC because no one can remember who paid $10 million dollars to a law firm to do oppo research,” Gowdy said. “I find that stunning. $10 million and no one can remember who authorized it, who approved it.”