After Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, ran down bicyclists with a rented Home Depot truck on Tuesday, one Imam claims he had warned New York Mayor Bill de Blasio about an oncoming terrorist attack long beforehand.

Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, an Iranian born Muslim reformist, and critic of the current state of Islam claims to have attempted to warn de Blasio repeatedly after noticing an uptick in radical activities within the Muslim community in 2016. According to Tawhidi, De Blasio ignored him.

About #NYC terrorist attack, I personally sent letters to Mayor De Blasio online & in person about terrorist breeding in NYC.He did nothing. — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) October 31, 2017

In 2016, I told Mayor De Blasio that I was in NYC and noticed some hot radical centres. I was willing to point out serious cases. Ignored! — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) October 31, 2017

Tawhidi claims he attempted to reach de Blasio about radicalization in New York through various mediums.

I sent him an alarming letter through his website, office, and my employee approached them in person! De Blasio is part of the problem! — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) November 1, 2017

Tawhidi then criticized de Blasio as focusing more on attempting to bring Trump down than dealing with the radicalism on his own doorstep.

Fact: In the last two years, De Blasio spent all his energy and resources in trying to bring down President Trump and not Islamic Extremists — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) October 31, 2017

Tawhidi says he will post a copy of the letter he sent to de Blasio in 2016 when he lands in New York. RedState will update the article when or if he does.

At this time, Saipov has claimed he committed the attack on behalf of ISIS. No terrorist organization has come forward to claim responsibility for the murder of eight innocent people.