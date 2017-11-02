Arizona Sen. John McCain’s stock with Republicans is on the decline, but as he becomes the least liked guy on the right, the left is getting warm to the guy who challenged their messiah in 2008.

According to The Hill, a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Wednesday showed that McCain is only approved of by 35 percent of Republicans.

But over half of Democrats seem to like him, holding at 52 percent approval from the left.

That’s not surprising, seeing as how McCain is often blamed for rescuing Obamacare from Republican alterations. What’s more, the Arizona Republican has been on the receiving end of Trump’s bad moods quite a few times. While this has made him unpopular with Republicans, it’s made him something of a token Republican friend on the left.

The WSJ/NBC poll isn’t the only one showing these results, according to The Hill:

A previous Quinnipiac University poll also found that McCain was more popular among Democrats, with 74 percent of Democrats and only 39 percent of Republicans holding a favorable view of him. That poll was released shortly after he voted to sink a “skinny” ObamaCare repeal bill in July.

McCain’s overall likability is higher than not at 43 percent approval over 28 disapproval according to the WSJ/NBC poll, but a recent Morning Consult Poll shows that while McCain’s numbers may be on the rise, his unpopularity with his own party has made him the 3rd most disliked senator in the U.S., behind fellow Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, and Mitch McConnell, whom no one seems to like.