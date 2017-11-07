New reports show that Sutherland Springs, Texas, shooter Devin Kelley was put into a mental health facility for the physical abuse of his wife, and her infant stepson but had escaped.

According to documents obtained by KPRC, an incident report filed by the El Paso Police Department showed that on the night of June 7, 2012, two officers were dispatched to find Kelley, who had just gone missing. The report reads that the officers arrived just before midnight at a bus stop where they found the future mass killer.

According to the report, officers learned Kelley was suffering from several mental disorders and was attempting to sneak in weapons to the Holloman Air Force base in order to “carry out death threats” he had made on his superiors.

When they arrived, the two officers learned Kelley had escaped from Peak Behavioral Health Services in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. A witness on the scene told the officers that Kelley, who was 21 years old at the time, had “suffered from mental disorders and had plans to run to from Peak Behavioral Health Services” by purchasing a bus ticket out of state. The witness informed officers that Kelley “was a danger to himself and others as he had already been caught sneaking firearms onto Holloman Air Force base,” located approximately 100 miles from the bus terminal. The report further states that Kelley “was attempting to carry out death threats” he had made on his military superiors.

Texas police dropped Kelley off to officers from Sunland Park Police Department in New Mexico where he was then taken back to Peak Behavioral Health Services near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

According to the Sante Fe police report, the incident was registered with the National Crime Information Center.

Kelley was put into the mental health facility due to his violent behavior. The incident that put him there, in particular, was his physical abuse of his wife, and him purposefully beating his infant stepson in the head to give him a concussion.