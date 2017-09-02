Politico reports that in a joint April 2016 report the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI formally classified the activities of the anarchist Alt-Left extremist group Antifa as “domestic terrorist violence.”

The report was the result of an investigation to determine whether U.S.-based anarchists might start committing terrorist bombings like their counterparts in “foreign anarchist extremist movements” in Greece, Italy and Mexico.

Some of the Antifa members are on terrorist watch lists:

A senior state law enforcement official said, “A whole bunch of them” have been deemed dangerous enough to be placed on U.S. terrorism watch lists.

According to Politico, Antifa have been blamed by authorities for attacks on the police, government and political institutions, along with symbols of “the capitalist system.”

Law enforcement really became aware of Antifa as the Trump campaign emerged:

These antifa guys were showing up with weapons, shields and bike helmets and just beating the shit out of people. … They’re using Molotov cocktails, they’re starting fires, they’re throwing bombs and smashing windows.

After President Trump’s election, the Antifa activists locked onto his supporters as their primary target. Almost immediately, the right-wing targets of the Antifa attacks began fighting back:

Even before Charlottesville, dozens and, in some cases, hundreds of people on both sides showed up at events in Texas, California, Oregon and elsewhere, carrying weapons and looking for a fight. In the Texas capital of Austin, armed antifa protesters attacked Trump supporters and white groups at several recent rallies, and then swarmed police in a successful effort to stop them from making arrests.

Antifa groups, have evolved out of the leftist anti-government groups like “Black bloc” — protesters clad in black and wearing masks that caused violence at events like the 1999 Seattle World Trade Organization protests.

The Antifa is poorly named. As we recently reported Antifa are the fascists.