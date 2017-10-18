As reported by Jon Street, yesterday we learned that Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander and Democrat Sen. Patty Murray reached a “bipartisan deal to continue Cost Reduction Subsidies (CSRs) for ObamaCare.”

During remarks last night at the Heritage Foundation, President Donald J. Trump seemed to support the Alexander/Murray deal. The Associated Press reported President Trump said he was pleased Democrats had “finally responded to my call for them to take responsibility for their ObamaCare disaster” and were working “with Republicans to provide much-needed relief to the American people.”

Trump added, “While I commend the bipartisan work done by Senators Alexander and Murray – and I do commend it. I continue to believe Congress must find a solution to the ObamaCare mess instead of providing bailouts to insurance companies.”

According to the AP, that passage was later highlighted to the press and a White House official said it was intended to communicate that, while the president was supportive of Alexander’s efforts to seek a bipartisan solution, he opposes the Alexander-Murray plan.

White House officials say they would want more in exchange than the additional state flexibility offered in the Alexander-Murray agreement, such as eliminating the individual mandate and employer mandate.

Trump’s reversal came after Conservative members of Congress objected to the Alexander/Murray deal.

Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, chairman of the Republican Study Committee in the House, quickly denounced the deal over Twitter: “The GOP should focus on repealing & replacing ObamaCare, not trying to save it. This bailout is unacceptable.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows said much more work needed to be done on the proposal to save the ObamaCare CSRs

Don’t look for a solution to the ObamaCare subsidies anytime soon.