Earlier today, Ben Howe wrote about how Congressman Steve King discovered that he was suckered by Donald Trump. Ann Coulter to her credit realized this a lot earlier but given that she wrote a sycophantic book called In Trump We Trust during the campaign, the reality of Trump must really sting. She’s quite bitter about it judging from her Twitter snark aimed at her formerly favorite Republican.

Possible 2020 slogan: "I broke my promises, betrayed my friends & used my office to help my family, but, hey — at least I'm not Hillary!" https://t.co/pz3LxfVgFI — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 6, 2017

I think the “at least I’m not Hillary” part is a sign that she knows she really failed hard in 2016. That was the standard issue deflection to any concern about Trump from his loyal followers. Ann probably used it once or twice herself.

It would be really easy to say, “We told you so,” which is why I will. We told you so.

She was responding to President Trump’s tweet about “legalizing” DACA.

Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017

Eliminating DACA entirely on “day one” was one of the bottles of snake oil sold to people like Coulter in order to earn their endorsements (along with repealing Obamacare and spiking the Iran nuclear deal). It hasn’t dawned on some of his most rabid supporters that rescinding the DACA executive order is contingent on Congress codifying it.

Coulter’s about face has gotten a lot of notice though.

You're an idiot if you're just figuring this out. — DeepState_Sierra (@Sierra0505) September 6, 2017

In other matters, any copies of "In Trump We Trust" still available? — Mark Meed (@Mark_Meed) September 6, 2017

You seem genuinely shocked. This makes me genuinely amused. — Chad Tully (@chadtully78) September 6, 2017

I haven’t yet seen evidence of the Trump tribe turning on Coulter en masse. Maybe they still hope to bring her back into the fold or maybe a lot of them find it difficult to argue with her.