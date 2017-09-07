In 2010 a move came out starring Paul Rudd and Steve Carell called Dinner for Schmucks. Paul Rudd’s character was bucking for a big promotion and needed to ingratiate himself with some executives by participating in a tradition where they hold a dinner party and compete to see who can bring the biggest schmuck.

It’s the first thing I thought of when I heard that President Trump, after becoming besties with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, had invited Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to dinner at the White House.

President Donald Trump will host Speaker Paul Ryan at the White House residence Thursday evening, according to the president’s daily schedule, the day after Trump took a deal that may favor the Democrats on debt ceiling negotiations. Trump met with congressional leaders of both parties Wednesday, and decided to back a three-month lift of the debt ceiling, combined with funding for Hurricane Harvey relief and a continuing resolution to fund the government. The plan was pitched by New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, upsetting both Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. “House Speaker Paul Ryan is furious,” Axios reported Thursday, citing to a person very close to him. Ryan said the Democrat’s idea for combining Harvey aid, the debt ceiling increase and temporary budgeting “ridiculous” and “unworkable” earlier Wednesday.

Ryan lost that fight as Trump sided with the Democrats who once enjoyed his campaign contributions.

Who wouldn’t want to be a fly on the wall during that dinner?

Preview of the Trump/Paul Ryan dinner tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/8gW2AiavSI — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 7, 2017

Trump will have Paul Ryan for dinner at the White House tomorrow. The guests are Nancy and Chuck. — Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 7, 2017