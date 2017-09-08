The internet remains awash with fear and paranoia about President Trump’s move to rescind DACA. That’s what comes from people listening only to narratives instead of looking at facts. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaffirmed what the President expressed in his tweet to Congress this week. Trump has no interest in getting rid of DACA. He wants it to be legislated by Congress rather than through a Constitutionally sketchy Obama era executive order.

“Outside of circumstances where there may be criminal activity,” POTUS "clear" that DACA recipients “won't be affected," @PressSec says pic.twitter.com/CmR6wyvsSF — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 8, 2017

As one response pointed out, criminal activity would make someone ineligible for DACA anyway, but that’s beside the point. The point is that this is not the beginning of some new draconian policy dealing with illegal immigration but everyone seems to be assuming that it is.

The reactions on the political fringes are exactly reversed from what they should be. Those on the Left who are protesting and fearing deportations that aren’t going to happen should actually be celebrating the move because if Congress addresses the issue with legislation then DACA or whatever it ends up being called will be on much more solid ground. It won’t be something that any president can just eliminate with the stroke of a pen.

On the Right many are celebrating this as a victory over illegal immigration because they believed Trump’s rhetoric during the campaign. It’s really much more like maintaining the status quo. If it moves the needle either way, it does so in favor of DACA proponents. The immigration hawks who want every illegal alien deported should be the angry ones. Nancy Pelosi said Trump indicated he would sign the DREAM Act which they have long opposed.