Reporter's Tale of Unwelcome Campaign Kiss Provokes Presidential Subtweet

The subtweet is a fun aspect of Twitter culture. Like its Facebook analog “vaguebooking” the subtweet is a passive aggressive post directed at a particular target but without identifying said target.

President Trump floated an epic subtweet this morning.

Fascinating to watch people writing books and major articles about me and yet they know nothing about me & have zero access. #FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2017

At first I thought this might have been directed at the Alex Jones commentary about how minions of the Deep State are drugging Trump’s Diet Coke supply to turn him into an easily pliable puppet. It turns out it is directed at NBC reporter Katy Tur whose book Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History was released this morning.

One excerpt making the rounds describes an unwelcome kiss from then candidate Trump.

In her new book about her time on the presidential campaign trail covering Donald Trump, MSNBC host Katy Tur described receiving an unwelcome greeting from the president: a kiss on the cheek. The incident happened before one of Trump’s appearances on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “Before I know what’s happening, his hands are on my shoulders and his lips are on my cheek,” Tur wrote. “My eyes widen. My body freezes. My heart stops.” The next thing that crossed her mind, she wrote, was: “F—. I hope the cameras didn’t see that. My bosses are never going to take me seriously. I didn’t have time to duck!”

Trump has had a testy relationship with Tur with multiple incidents exposing his disdain for her.

Trump has publicly berated Tur for her critical coverage of him — calling her out by name from the podium at two campaign rallies, in one instance describing her as “Little Katy” — and has accused her of being a “third-rate reporter” and having “no access” to him or his campaign.

I’m surprised he didn’t call her a total loser and comment on how poorly her investment portfolio is performing.