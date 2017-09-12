An Evansville, Indiana police officer has been suspended after violating the department’s “use of force policy.”
Body cam video released Monday by the Evansville Police Department showed Hahn shoving a handcuffed suspect and hitting him in the groin.
According to EPD spokesman Sgt. Jason Cullum, “did a couple of things that violated (the department’s) use-of-force policy” after taking the man into custody inside a Fares Avenue motel room.
“At one point, (Hahn) pushed the individual’s head against the wall,” Cullum said. “Then he threw him down onto a bed, and as he walked by he punched the individual in the groin area.”
It’s unclear as to why the extra force was used because the suspect didn’t appear to be resisting arrest at any point.
