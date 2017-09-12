An Evansville, Indiana police officer has been suspended after violating the department’s “use of force policy.”

Body cam video released Monday by the Evansville Police Department showed Hahn shoving a handcuffed suspect and hitting him in the groin.

According to EPD spokesman Sgt. Jason Cullum, “did a couple of things that violated (the department’s) use-of-force policy” after taking the man into custody inside a Fares Avenue motel room.

“At one point, (Hahn) pushed the individual’s head against the wall,” Cullum said. “Then he threw him down onto a bed, and as he walked by he punched the individual in the groin area.”