Hey, let’s just ruin everything about American culture that is good and fun in the name of pushing disingenuous political arguments.

The Hollywood Reporter published an article about how in the latest issue of Action Comics, Superman steps in to save a bunch of illegal aliens from a machine gun wielding white supremacist bent on mass murder because dey turk er jerbs.

The moment in the book released Wednesday comes a week after President Trump ended DACA. Perhaps it is just a coincidence, but perhaps not.

Of course, Trump didn’t really “end” DACA at all. He charged Congress with legalizing it.

In the recent issue of Action Comics #987, “The Oz Effect,” released Wednesday, Superman arrives in the nick of time to protect a group of undocumented immigrants from a white man sporting an American flag bandanna, wielding a machine gun, who is going to shoot them for taking his job.

This is routinely happening all across America as we speak, right? In a comic book the suspension of disbelief should be about the unexplainable super powers, not about the partisan political propaganda.

Obviously anyone wearing a flag is a racist murderer though. Everyone who reads Salon dot com or watches MSNBC knows that.

Superman blocks the bullets before they hit the terrified people. “Stop this!” Superman orders the gunman. “Why?!” he responds. “They ruined me! Stole from me!” Grabbing the gunman by the collar and pulling him in close, Superman says, “The only person responsible for the blackness smothering your soul — is you!”

Apparently drama-queening is also something Superman does with super human ability. Yeah, I know he’s talking to a would-be murderer but what happened to just punching a villain in the face and handing his unconscious carcass over to the cops. Supes has become a real supercilious douche over the years. No wonder Batman wants to kick is ass.

Police arrive, and Superman hands over the gunman and tells officers to make sure the victims are “safe and cared for.” An officer responds, “Anything you say, Superman!”

Oh good, the cops are taking orders from a preening elitist civilian in long underwear. Later Clark Kent will probably write a positive op-ed about the mayor’s ban on sugary soft drinks in Metropolis. (It should also be noted that Superman always wears a onesy, just in case he needs to pitch Jimmy Olsen on the wonders of Obamacare over a Starbucks salted caramel hot chocolate.)

The “American way” sure has changed.