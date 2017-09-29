Kris “Tanto” Paronto is one of the security contractors who was on the ground in Benghazi during the terrorist attack Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the rest of the Obama administration ignored and later lied about to the families of the fallen. (If you’ve seen the Michael Bay movie 13 Hours, Paronto is the guy played by Pablo Schreiber.) He didn’t let Hillary Clinton’s hypocrisy go unchallenged this week on Twitter.

Responding to pictures of hurricane devastated Puerto Rico, private citizen and professional victim Hillary was pretending to be in charge of something other than her own email server. She was just one of the many voices attempting to exploit Puerto Rico’s disaster to score political cheap shots with misleading criticism of the Trump administration’s response.

President Trump, Sec. Mattis, and DOD should send the Navy, including the USNS Comfort, to Puerto Rico now. These are American citizens. https://t.co/J2FVg4II0n — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 24, 2017

Oh really, Hillary? Is that what you would do? Your track record on this kind of thing isn’t exactly stellar.

Enter Kris Paronto:

Wish u had that sense of urgency while u were watching the ISR feed during our 5th firefight in B-ghazi 😑or did u not consider us Americans? https://t.co/Fb0BlftP1J — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) September 26, 2017

Wow.

If we had an actual news media, that exchange would be enough to erase for good this silly notion that Hillary has any credibility or expertise worth sharing.