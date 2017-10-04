Michael Moore wants to repeal the 2nd amendment and replace it with a 28th amendment which would infringe upon rights that the founding fathers said “shall not be infringed.”

Before you write your comments, yes, Michael Moore is a hypocritical clown who got rich by attacking capitalism, and no, we shouldn’t just ignore him. Like it or not, Moore does successfully evangelize some people into believing horribly stupid ideas. Today on Facebook he proposed an especially stupid one that I would not be surprised to see floated at the highest levels of government. (It is 2017 after all. Everything is stupid.)

This is obviously not a serious proposal but it is dangerous in that it will make proposals nearly as stupid look less so by comparison.

PROPOSED 28th AMENDMENT TO THE US CONSTITUTION

“A well regulated State National Guard, being helpful to the safety and security of a State in times of need, along with the strictly regulated right of the people to keep and bear a limited number of non-automatic Arms for sport and hunting, with respect to the primary right of all people to be free from gun violence, this shall not be infringed.”

Moore has simply taken every failed argument the left has ever made about what the framers reeeeeallly meant to say in the 2nd amendment and written a new amendment that codifies the bogus interpretations they’ve disingenuously pushed for years.

I guess we can take this as tacit admission by Moore that the 2nd amendment says what it means and means what it says though. That’s progress.

Here are the provisions of the glorious amendment proposed by comrade Moore:

As over 90% of gun violence is committed by men, in order for a man to purchase a gun, he must first get a waiver from his current wife, plus his most recent ex-wife, or any woman with whom he is currently in a relationship (if he’s gay, he must get the waiver from his male spouse/partner). This law has greatly reduced most spousal/domestic gun murders in Canada.

All automatic and semi-automatic guns are banned.

No gun or clip can hold more than 6 bullets.

To activate a gun for it to be used, the trigger must recognize the fingerprint of its registered owner. This will eliminate most crimes committed with a gun as 80% of these crimes are done with a stolen gun.

One’s guns must be stored at a licensed gun club or government-regulated gun storage facility. Believing that having a gun in your home provides you with protection is an American myth. People who die from a home invasion make up a sad but minuscule .04% of all gun murders in the US. And over a third of them are killed by their own gun that the criminal has either stolen or wrestled from them.

To own and operate a gun one must obtain a license (like one does to operate a car). To get a license you have to complete a gun training and safety course and pass a thorough background check.

As nearly half of all gun deaths are suicides, mental health care must become a top national health priority and must be properly funded. And by making it more difficult to purchase a gun – and requiring its storage outside the home – easy access during a suicidal moment is denied.

Current restrictions placed on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), due to successful lobbying by the NRA, have prohibited them from studying the gun violence epidemic in the US. These rules need to be removed and the funding restored. Science will then be free to find out why we are ALONE among nations in killing each other at such a massive rate (hint: It’s not just the guns – it’s us as Americans).

Hey, at least he admits the guns aren’t responsible for committing murders. At least not entirely.

He does want people who are threatened by others with no respect for the law to be helpless and unable to defend themselves. That’s nice of him. I’m sure none of this will apply to the security teams employed by him and his fellow celebrity gun grabbers.

People who commit crimes do not obey laws, by definition. Willful ignorance of that fact does not change it.

Moore is what tyrants call a useful idiot.

(The race to see who can be the first to address his use of the word “clip” begins….NOW.)