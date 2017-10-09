Weinstein's Firing is Not Enough for Rose McGowan, She's Naming Names

Women fight on. And to the men out there, stand up. We need you as allies. #bebrave — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 5, 2017

People say politics is showbiz for the ugly. Whether or not that’s true, Hollywood and Washington, D.C. certainly share many cultural similarities. The lust for fame and the lust for power both make people ignore a lot of disgusting behavior on the part of others who might be a rung on the ladder they’re climbing. And once it reaches its apogee, fame or power both give some people the idea that they have license to do with lesser people whatever they wish.

Either way, the overlords of either city have no business preaching and moralizing to anyone. Whether you’re an apologist for guys like Weinstein or Trump or either of the Clintons, you’re still an enabler of bad people. Same sh*t different cesspool.

Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar – you do not get to hide #RESIGN #rosearmy https://t.co/kpu3wy7qvI — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017

It seems that the only remedy in either city is a thorough housecleaning, and that seems exactly what actress/filmmaker Rose McGowan is demanding.

Rose McGowan on Sunday night spoke about the entire “bro nature” of Hollywood hours after it was announced that Harvey Weinstein had been fired from his own company. His termination came days after the New York Times reported that the industry mogul had numerous claims of sexual harassment allegations leveled against him by multiple accusers. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McGowan said the old way Hollywood functioned in regard to the treatment of women is done. “Men in Hollywood need to change ASAP,” McGowan told THR. “Hollywood’s power is dying because society has changed and grown, and yet Hollywood male behavior has not. It is so not a good look. In the way cooler than Hollywood world I live and work in, I am actually embarrassed to be associated with it.” She added, “The men of Hollywood need to know they own no woman. The days of Entourage-like behavior and thinking is as dated as your largely bro nature.” With Weinstein out, McGowan said the next step was crystal clear, in her mind. “I’m calling on the board to resign effective immediately,” she said. “And for other men to stop other men when they are being disgusting.”

I agree men should stop other men from being disgusting but I don’t think it falls only to men to do that. People like Weinstein only get away with their perversions for as long as they do because a lot of people of both sexes decide that their self respect is a fair price to pay for career advancement. If everyone valued their integrity as much as their dreams of stardom, Weinstein would probably be in jail or knocking on doors to tell his new neighbors that they live on the same street as a sex offender. That’s not to blame victims for Weinstein’s actions. It’s just a fact that we tend to get more of whatever bad behaviors we decide to tolerate.

It’s the same in Washington, whether it’s Hillary Clinton letting herself be played for a fool by her tomcat husband just so she wouldn’t lose the benefit of riding his coattails or consultants and pundits willing to do or say anything about any politician no matter how skeevy just to rise one more rung up the D.C. ladder or get their chance at being Fox News Famous. We don’t create our own monsters but we do very often feed and water them.

McGowan’s naming names on Twitter as well and going after those who she believes enabled Weinstein’s reign of terror.

Hey @mattdamon what’s it like to be a spineless profiteer who stays silent? pic.twitter.com/rp0OrRrpqJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017

Ben Affleck Casey Affleck, how’s your morning boys? — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 9, 2017

Something tells me there may be plenty of aftershocks to the Weinstein shakeup.