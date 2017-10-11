It took Hillary abt 5 minutes to blame NRA for madman's rampage, but 5 days to sorta-kinda blame Harvey Weinstein 4 his sexually assaults. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 10, 2017

Obviously Hillary Clinton’s flaccid and long delayed statement condemning the sexual misconduct of her benefactor and buddy Harvey Weinstein was only meant to sweep the scandal under the rug. There is absolutely nothing bad about pointing that out, but this Weinstein scandal has become a bi-coastal festival of rock throwing by people who live in glass houses. Trump’s chief counselor and apologist Kellyanne Conway teed off on Hillary Clinton over the failed presidential candidate’s slow and politically calculated response to the Weinstein news.

Conway appeared on America’s Newsroom, where Bill Hemmer asked her to elaborate on yesterday’s tweet where she ripped Clinton for blaming the Las Vegas Shooting on the NRA faster than it took her to condemn Weinstein. Clinton has released a statement about how she is “shocked and appalled” by Weinstein’s actions, though Conway continued to slam her for taking as long as she did to offer a public statement. “On this I felt like a woman who ran to be Commander-in-Chief and President of the United States – who talks about women’s empowerment – took an awfully long time to give support to those women who were coming forward and has still as far as we know kept the money…I’m happy and heartened and frankly proud of many Democrats across the aisle and a lot of people in the mainstream media who are very anti-Trump coming forward about this. [Clinton] ought to do that, too.” Hemmer proceeded to ask if it would be “better” for Conway if Clinton gave back the money she received from Weinstein during the 2016 campaign. Conway responded by slamming Clinton for not trying to help sexual assault victims a year after the former secretary of state was bashing the president over his “grab ’em by the pussy” remarks.

Watching her impassioned speech against Hillary, one almost feels a little embarrassed for her, not because anything she says is objectively wrong about the former First Lady, but because of the way she flippantly dismissed her boss’s accusers and his own sexually deviant braggadocio. Conway was asked about this shortly after the election at a forum in Washington, D.C.

“Donald Trump has negated claims that he sexually assaulted women but also admitted to a tape where he seemed to be describing sexual assault,” a young woman in the audience said to applause. “How do you rationalize that as a woman and also as his campaign manager?”

She didn’t even answer the question.

Instead she cited that Hillary only got 57 percent of the woman vote instead of the 62 percent she should have gotten. She practically gave an Obama-esque “we won” response.

“What you just said was said probably tens of thousands of times during the campaign, on the internet, on TV incessantly, in paid advertising,” Conway said. “All this anti-woman stuff. And you know how America’s women answered? They gave the would-be first female candidate, I don’t know, what was it, 56 percent of the vote, 57?” “To be the first female president and not have women marching on Pennsylvania Avenue or Fifth Avenue in New York by the Trump Tower saying, ‘We must have the first female president, we must have the first female president,’” Conway continued. “She should have gotten 60 or 62 percent of the female vote. And she did not. And part of why she did not is women tired of the same argument and the same thing that you’re presenting to me now, even though you’re trying to be personally mean about it.” Later, after saying Trump respected that she was raising school-aged children while working for him, she concluded: “For you to use sexual assault to try to make news here I think is unfortunate, but it also doesn’t matter because Donald Trump promised he’ll be a president of all Americans.”

It doesn’t matter because he won anyway and made promises. She is arguing that successfully spinning Trump’s character issues and minimizing their impact at the ballot box absolves him of any wrongdoing and her of any responsibility for addressing her moral compromise. She is saying Trump’s anti-woman language and behavior in effect did not happen because it didn’t stick to him politically. This isn’t that much different from people pretending not to know about Weinstein’s antics as long as he delivered on making successful movies and handing out roles.

You can watch Conway’s response here:

Some will say that she’s just doing her job, but the job’s people agree to do and for whom they agree to do them is a reflection of their character.

Conway’s moral compass, like that of many Republicans these days is oriented not toward true north but toward Donald Trump. Many of us who opposed Trump’s nomination pointed out that by supporting him, people were throwing away their future credibility when being critical of Democrats on character issues. It’s another prediction that has come true. Conway is a prime example.

Her criticism of Hillary Clinton is valid, but it ultimately means nothing coming from her because she sold her integrity to Trump.