Media Matters for America is the organization founded by David Brock to react hysterically whenever a news organization (primarily Fox News, of course) does anything other than promote the far left progressive agenda.

Today they attacked Fox News’ Melissa Francis for “not knowing how insurance works.”

This is pretty laughable coming from people who supported the train wreck that is Obamacare. It’s like Harvey Weinstein criticizing Cistercian monks for their lack of self control.
Jim Jamitis

Francis was having none of it though and fired back at MMFA’s social media manager (who is probably an intern majoring in genderqueer feminist theory at Oberlin).

Go home, MMFA. Nobody likes you.

Tags: boom David Brock Fox News Media Matters melissa francis