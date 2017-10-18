Media Matters for America is the organization founded by David Brock to react hysterically whenever a news organization (primarily Fox News, of course) does anything other than promote the far left progressive agenda.

Today they attacked Fox News’ Melissa Francis for “not knowing how insurance works.”

This is pretty laughable coming from people who supported the train wreck that is Obamacare. It’s like Harvey Weinstein criticizing Cistercian monks for their lack of self control.

Fox News still doesn't know how insurance works pic.twitter.com/gxEmYwh5wu — Media Matters (@mmfa) October 17, 2017

Francis was having none of it though and fired back at MMFA’s social media manager (who is probably an intern majoring in genderqueer feminist theory at Oberlin).

Actually @mmfa I’m intimately familiar with algorithms & calculus that dictate prices in the insurance business- studied Econ @Harvard – &u? https://t.co/H10RMUKBS7 — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) October 18, 2017

It is actually Actuarial Science that insurance companies use to determine pricing. Not Econ. — The Greatest (@hagerthegr8test) October 18, 2017

Too many characters plus they wouldn’t understand that 😀 — Melissa Francis (@MelissaAFrancis) October 18, 2017

Go home, MMFA. Nobody likes you.