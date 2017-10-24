I think my colleague Jen may have been a little premature in declaring Suddenly Kathy Griffin Isn’t So Annoying.

Kathy Griffin is indeed so annoying.

She is on a stand-up comedy tour in Australia and she told the talk show The Project that Donald Trump is a Nazi.

“I am going to call him a moron and Nazi … Americans are skittish about calling him a Nazi but he is one,” Griffin told The Project on Tuesday night. “There’s a Nazi in the Oval Office. “He’s a big liar and everybody should get rid of him soon, not violently. Vote him out.”

Like the words “racism” or “hate,” the far left is robbing the word “Nazi” of all meaning. I think the nomination of Donald Trump by the GOP is possibly the biggest political blunder of my lifetime, but calling him a Nazi is ridiculous and only diminishes the real historical evil that was the Nazi party.

Going halfway around the world to call the President a Nazi is pretty cowardly to boot.

This is a woman who thought photographing herself holding the bloody severed head of a sitting President of the United States was a good idea that wouldn’t have any negative consequences. She acts as if she is surprised that Trump’s supporters attacked her on social media afterward.

People lost their jobs during the last administration just for wearing a mask that looked like Obama. Holding Trump’s severed head is distasteful in itself but also a crass mockery of islamofascist execution videos. If anyone deserves the title “moron” it’s someone who pulled that stunt and managed to be shocked at the backlash.

It’s very courageous and edgy </sarcasm> to run down the POTUS on foreign soil. Everyone knows that the secret to good comedy is that it is based on a kernel of truth, and there are plenty of kernels available on which to build jokes about Trump, but Griffin lacks any sense of proportion and comes off like some psychotic Code Pink protester. She’s not funny.