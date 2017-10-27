This is just embarrassing.

New York Magazine recently published their 50th-anniversary issue and included a section with notable letters to the editor received over the years. One 1992 letter claiming to be from Donald Trump’s secretary, Carolin Gallego, has a style that is immediately recognizable. It had to have been written by Trump himself.

The letters page in @NYMag’s 50th anniversary issue is dynamite. I wonder if Carolin Gallego had a ghostwriter? pic.twitter.com/vupbhqVOi3 — Nicholas Thompson (@nxthompson) October 22, 2017

The letter is in response to a rather in-depth article about Trump authored by Julie Baumgold. The article goes into detail about Trump’s business deals, bankruptcies, etc. but the letter from Trump’s “secretary” only seems to address a perceived insult to Trump’s sexual prowess.

Based on the fact that I work for Donald Trump as his secretary—and therefore know him well—I think he treats women with great respect, contrary to what Julie Baumgold implied in her article… I do not believe any man in America gets more calls from women wanting to see him, meet him, or go out with him. The most beautiful women, the most successful women—all women love Donald Trump.

The BEST women.

Admit it, even you hardcore Trumpkins can’t help but hear Trump’s voice in your head when reading that.

Oh look. Donald Trump wrote to @NYMag in 1992. pic.twitter.com/oUPPn1oYXy — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) October 26, 2017

That syntax is weirdly familiar. — Paul Duane (@MrPaulDuane) October 26, 2017

Pretending to be someone else in order to boast about himself is part of Trump’s playbook by his own admission. It is entirely plausible (if not probable) that he wrote this letter himself.

In 2016, The Washington Post revealed that Trump had previously posed as two spokespersons, John Barron and John Miller, in order to brag about himself. Trump attempted to deny the claim, but the paper later dug up a lawsuit from 1990, where Trump confirmed that he had previously used the alias John Barron.

The Washingtonian reports no success in confirming that Trump ever even had a secretary named Carolin Gallego.

So it’s not out of the question that Trump might have posed as someone else praising him after he was unhappy with a magazine article, and so far we’ve been unable to confirm he ever had an assistant or secretary named Carolin Gallego. Repeated calls to several women named Carolin(e) Gallego across the United States went unanswered.

So we can likely add Carlin Gallego to John Barron and John Miller on the list of Trump’s alternative personalities. The screaming narcissism necessary for someone to think that you’re putting one over on people with such obvious fakery is rather astounding.

I can’t help but be reminded of that hilarious commercial Peyton Manning did for Sprint.

The premise the commercial used for a comedic farce is exactly what President Buffoon McThinskin has actually done in real life.

I can only imagine the howls from Trump’s die-hard supporters if Hillary, Obama, or an “establishment RINO” had engaged in this sort of idiocy. That’s the nature of politics now. Double standards are the only standards.

SAD!