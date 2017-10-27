Sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is suing his former company for access to his personal records which his lawyers say could exonerate him from eleventy billion accusations of rape, sexual harassment, and sexual assault.

Disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein sued his former company on Thursday, seeking access to emails, his personnel file and other records he contends may exonerate him from multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

The lawsuit notes the numerous legal troubles facing Weinstein and his former company, including criminal investigations, a civil lawsuit that alleges The Weinstein Co. knew of decades of harassment allegations lodged against the producer and a civil rights investigation launched by the New York attorney general. “Mr. Weinstein believes that his email account — which is the primary, if not only, account he used during the term of his employment by the company — will contain information exonerating him, and therefore the company, from claims that may be asserted against him or the company. Further, Mr. Weinstein is in a unique position to offer insight, and further explain and contextualize his emails.” Weinstein is asking a judge to expedite a ruling on his case.

It’s also being reported that the emails may aid Weinstein in filing a wrongful termination suit against The Weinstein Company. We already know that the company was aware of Weinstein’s predatory tendencies and had written language into his contract protecting them from legal consequences from it.

