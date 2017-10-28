After all the court battles and demagoguery over the temporary cessation of travel and immigration from certain countries, President Trump has signed a new executive order resuming the admission of refugees with enhanced vetting. Naturally the media wing of the Democratic party is still outraged.

The review process for refugees required by Executive Order 13780 has made our Nation safer. The improvements the section 6(a) working group has identified will strengthen the data-collection process for all refugee applicants considered for resettlement in the United States. They will also bolster the process for interviewing refugees through improved training, fraud-detection procedures, and interagency information sharing. Further, they will enhance the ability of our systems to check biometric and biographic information against a broad range of threat information contained in various Federal watchlists and databases. … Section 6(a) of Executive Order 13780 provided for a temporary, 120-day review of the USRAP application and adjudication process and an accompanying worldwide suspension of refugee travel to the United States and of application decisions under the USRAP. That 120-day period expires on October 24, 2017. Section 6(a) further provided that refugee travel and application decisions could resume after 120 days for stateless persons and for the nationals of countries for which the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Director of National Intelligence jointly determine that the additional procedures identified through the USRAP review process are adequate to ensure the security and welfare of the United States. The Secretary of State, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Director of National Intelligence have advised that the improvements to the USRAP vetting process are generally adequate to ensure the security and welfare of the United States, that the Secretary of State and Secretary of Homeland Security may resume that program, and that they will apply special measures to certain categories of refugees whose entry continues to pose potential threats to the security and welfare of the United States.

It seems like many in the media are just upset that people who pose a security risk won’t be let in because, despite the resumption of the refugee program, the coverage is complaining that the enhanced vetting will weed out more people. USA Today is focused on how the new program will cut the number of refugees in half compared to last year.

The new program bars refugees coming from 11 countries that made up 44% of the 53,716 refugees admitted to the U.S. in the 2017 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, according to a USA TODAY analysis of State Department data. The 11 countries were identified by refugee agencies as Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mali, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen. In all but two of the countries on the list — North Korea and South Sudan — Islam is the dominant religion. The new program also bars 2,500 spouses of refugees and their children under the age of 21, a group that represented 5% of refugees admitted in 2017. “What that tells me is this continues to be a ban,” said Melanie Nezer, senior vice president of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, a Maryland-based group that resettles refugees in the U.S. “They had 120 days to resolve this, and instead they’re continuing to ban refugees from majority Muslim countries.”

Amnesty International makes America into more of a villain here than the monstrous regimes from which the refugees are running or the terrorists who seek to infiltrate the flow of refugees to do us harm.

We can't stomach the news on the refugee admissions program. We’ll keep fighting! This is not #theAmericaIBelieveIn https://t.co/kfrpvEenyT — AmnestyInternational (@amnestyusa) October 25, 2017

As you might expect, Al Jazeera is decrying the bigoted practice of continuing to accept refugees who don’t pose a security threat.

Under the new order, refugee applicants looking to seek asylum in the US will now be required to provide addresses, phone numbers and email addresses not only for the past decade but also potentially of their family members. Officials will also check applicants’ social media accounts.

Good.

The Council on American Islamic Relations—an unindicted co-conspirator of the terrorist funding Holy Land Foundation—is also upset that America is defending itself. They don’t seem very worried about the people who make such security procedures necessary.

“It sends a message that they can go through the most difficult of circumstances, they can endure incredible hardships and still be faced with this blanket suspicion that they have to prove they are worthy of being resettled and deserve to be safe and secure,” she told Al Jazeera, speaking from Baltimore, Maryland. There are growing fears that the more detailed screening process will lead to years-long delays for urgent cases.

Don’t believe the sob stories. European countries have welcomed terrorists along with innocent refugees and they have paid a price. America is not the only place refugees can go and the extra scrutiny is smart policy if it prevents us from experiencing the kind of events that have occurred in London, Manchester, Barcelona, Brussels, Paris, Nice, Normandy, Berlin, Stockholm…