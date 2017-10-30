A third person has been charged by Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion: George Papadopoulos, a former campaign adviser for the Trump team.
Caleb Howe

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty on October 5 to making false statements to the FBI regarding his communications with Russian officials. Papadopoulos reportedly tried to set up meetings between the Trump campaign and Russians.

Papadopoulos worked as an adviser to Dr. Ben Carson until Carson suspended his campaign, then began working for the Trump campaign.

