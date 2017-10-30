A third person has been charged by Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion: George Papadopoulos, a former campaign adviser for the Trump team.

BREAKING NEWS / NBC: Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos charged by Mueller's office for making false statements to the FBI. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 30, 2017

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty on October 5 to making false statements to the FBI regarding his communications with Russian officials. Papadopoulos reportedly tried to set up meetings between the Trump campaign and Russians.

A third person charged by Mueller's team… pic.twitter.com/vasdT32M3g — Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) October 30, 2017

Here's the criminal complaint against George Papadopoulos, alleging false statements to FBI https://t.co/GfEdhfCIHz pic.twitter.com/obrYNlVy9O — Michael A. Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) October 30, 2017

Papadopoulos worked as an adviser to Dr. Ben Carson until Carson suspended his campaign, then began working for the Trump campaign.