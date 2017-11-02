It’s frustrating to know people are getting away with evil but not know who they are. You wish you could just tear the roof off and expose the cockroaches to massive amounts of purifying sunlight. So for the outside observer, the Corey Feldman story has been excruciating. That’s not a judgment of Feldman—I’m sure it’s a painful struggle that he’s going through. Finally though, Feldman has named at least one actor who molested him when he was a child.

On the Dr. Oz show, Feldman identified actor John Grissom as one of his pedophile assailants. That’s not exactly a household name, but Grissom appeared in two films, both of which also featured Feldman and the late Corey Haim. He also served as Feldman’s assistant.

Grissom has a criminal record, including at least one conviction for child molestation. He is required by law to be registered as a sex offender but is in violation of that requirement.

According to Heavy.com John Grissom was the individual identified as “Ron Crimson” in Feldman’s book Coreyography.

Grissom had been previously identified by Feldman under the pseudonym “Ron Crimson” in the actor’s book, Coreyography. Feldman said that Grissom had been a family friend before being elevated to a role as the actor’s assistant. Feldman accused “Ron Crimson” of supplying drugs, including crack, to the young actor. He wrote of Crimson, via the New York Post, “It was almost eerie how similar we were. It was as if he had studied me and was copying my every move.” The Stand by Me star said that after taking a “concoction” of pills that Crimson had supplied, the assistant performed oral sex on Feldman. In his book, Feldman said, “I don’t know why I couldn’t confront Ron, but I was consumed with guilt. I felt like the whole thing was my fault. I desperately wanted him to stop, but I was afraid of losing my friend.”

Grissom’s social media reportedly contains many old photos of himself with Feldman as well as many creepy, Anthony Weiner-esque selfies.

Grissom’s whereabouts is currently unknown but his last known address is in Riverside, California. Investigators from the Dr. Oz show suspect he is still there despite some reports that he is living in Mexico.