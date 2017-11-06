Former Obama aide Jen Psaki: Elizabeth Warren motivated by politics to call the 2016 primary rigged https://t.co/S8OcP5HOkq pic.twitter.com/5GiSew0fDZ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 6, 2017

It’s always funny to me when people in Washington accuse each other of being motivated by politics. It’s like accusing raccoons of being motivated by rooting around in your garbage. It’s just what they do.

In effect though, the “politics” accusation very often translates into calling someone a liar. There’s no other way to interpret what former Obama comms director Jen Psaki said about Senator Elizabeth Warren on CNN yesterday. (Of course, calling Warren a liar is also comparable to the raccoon thing above.)

Former Obama White House communications director Jen Psaki said Sunday Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s assertion that the Democratic Party’s 2016 primary was rigged is motivated by Warren’s own presidential aspirations. “The reality here though is that when you have Sen. Elizabeth Warren go out and say ‘this is rigged,’ we should all remember she’s going to run for president in 2020,” Psaki told CNN. “She wants Bernie Sanders supporters. There’s political motivation there too.

It wasn’t really rigged. Fauxcahontas only said the primary was rigged to appeal to Bernie voters. So she lied.

Warren earlier said the primary race between Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was tipped in favor of the former secretary of state after a financing and operations deal was made between the Democratic National Committee and her campaign, as detailed in ex-interim DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile’s forthcoming book. Psaki acknowledged there was institutional bias within the DNC for the establishment candidate.

But wait. It wasn’t rigged but there was institutional bias for Hillary.

Democrat spin merchants are as much in denial about their party’s corruption as any potential presidential candidate.