This May 7, 2013 photo shows Martha Lopez waiting for assistance with her temporary work permit at the Honduran Consulate in Los Angeles. The group Casa de Maryland, rallied outside the White House in Washington in support of the president’s announcement that the U.S. government will stop deporting and begin granting work permits to younger illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. by their parents when they were children, known as “Dreamers.” Thousands of “Dreamers” are deciding if they will apply for DACA, or deferred action program, costing $465 dollars. Due to the price, some may wait for comprehensive immigration reform that might grant them legal residency. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

On Twitter this morning, Donald Trump called out all of Congress in a short, simple tweet that relayed his intentions.

Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

This is a shift from the President previously signaling that he would end DACA himself – something supporters among his base would really love to see.

If such a shift is taking place (as it appears to be), then that means that Trump either did not want to end DACA all along or he has encountered some difficulty in doing so himself. Either way, shifting the issue over to Congress gives Trump cover, as many Congressional Republicans have shown they have no interest in getting rid of the plan.

DACA’s fate remains up in the air. For now.