White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders turns to leave at the conclusion of the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders turns to leave at the conclusion of the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Directly contradicting his own Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, President Donald Trump confirmed this morning that any legislation on building a border wall is currently not part of the deal with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Watch:
Trending

Will Anthony Kennedy Change Taxes in America Forever? Red States Are Betting Yes.

Neil Stevens

Last night, White House officials, including Sanders, said that there was no decision made on the wall, but Trump this morning made an off-hand comment that confirms the fears of his pro-wall supporters.

 

Tags: Donald Trump Immigration The Wall