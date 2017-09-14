White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders turns to leave at the conclusion of the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Directly contradicting his own Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, President Donald Trump confirmed this morning that any legislation on building a border wall is currently not part of the deal with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Watch:

Trump, about to take off to Florida, on DACA: "We're working on a plan," Ryan/McConnell "very much on board." "The wall will come later." pic.twitter.com/CwPzeozU6C — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) September 14, 2017

Last night, White House officials, including Sanders, said that there was no decision made on the wall, but Trump this morning made an off-hand comment that confirms the fears of his pro-wall supporters.