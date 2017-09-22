In a Friday afternoon press release, U.S. Senator John McCain has announced his opposition to the Graham-Cassidy Obamacare reform effort, casting serious doubt over whether or not the bill can pass in the Senate.

🚨🚨🚨 John McCain: "I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal." pic.twitter.com/qZf55Yb72D — Joe Perticone (@JoePerticone) September 22, 2017

McCain’s statement calls “regular order,” meaning he wants to see the bill put through committee and debated on the floor, as well as a bipartisan effort to come to a decision. According to the release, McCain believes that major legislation like this should not be passed on a party-line basis.

That means that, right now, the vote is 50 for and 50 against, with McCain joining Rand Paul in wanting to keep the Affordable Care Act completely and totally in effect along with the Democrats. A vote by Mike Pence is needed to break that tie.

However, Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins are “leaning no” in their opposition, and it is likely that McCain’s opposition will give way to their announcements later today or over the weekend.