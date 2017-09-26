Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks to supporters Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala., after he forced a Senate primary runoff with Sen. Luther Strange to fill the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The early projections are in, and with more than a 10-point lead as of this post, Roy Moore appears to have defeated incumbent Republican Senator Luther Strange in Alabama’s GOP primary.
Minutes before, the Decision Desk put up this tidbit, which indicates that things are not going well for Strange.

Strange’s loss is a big loss for Mitch McConnell, who backed him heavily, and it is also a loss for Donald Trump, who went all in for Strange in the weeks leading up tonight.

Tags: Alabama breaking GOP Luther Strange Primary Roy Moore Senate