The early projections are in, and with more than a 10-point lead as of this post, Roy Moore appears to have defeated incumbent Republican Senator Luther Strange in Alabama’s GOP primary.

Projection: Roy Moore wins the #ALSen R runoff. Will go on to face Doug Jones (D) in the general election. — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) September 27, 2017

Minutes before, the Decision Desk put up this tidbit, which indicates that things are not going well for Strange.

An hour in, Moore's lead expanding, up >12%. Notably, he's holding Montgomery County from the primary. pic.twitter.com/YRL2BKKDaM — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) September 27, 2017

Strange’s loss is a big loss for Mitch McConnell, who backed him heavily, and it is also a loss for Donald Trump, who went all in for Strange in the weeks leading up tonight.