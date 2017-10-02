As people search for the logic or reasoning behind a gunman opening fire at a music festival in Las Vegas, one terror group has claimed responsibility for the tragedy.

BREAKING: ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Las Vegas massacre that left at least 50 people dead and more than 200 wounded. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 2, 2017

The news appeared on the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news network, and comes without any supporting evidence. But, ISIS is also not the type of group to claim responsibility just for the sake of it.

The Vegas shooting does come on the heels of other incidents in Europe in recent days, but no statements by Las Vegas law enforcement support the organization’s claim.

The reported claim states that the shooter, Stephen Paddock, was a recent convert to ISIS’s brand Islamism. Their statement:

The Las Vegas attack was carried out by a soldier of the Islamic State and he carried it out in response to calls to target states of the coalition.

Law enforcement has been hesitant to label the shooting an act of terrorism because they have not yet determined the motivation behind it.