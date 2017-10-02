las-vegas-shooting-e7d2b028e0778056

Earlier today, the FBI seemed to have tossed some cold water on ISIS’s claim that the Las Vegas shooter was one of theirs. The FBI believes that there is no connection between the shooter and the terror group, but they are maintaining the opposite.
streiff

The claim is very weird, given the absolute lack of evidence to support it. Nothing indicates terrorist motives, but ISIS maintaining that he is a soldier of their ideology is… new. Normally, terror groups might take claim over something for the attention, but it’s soon forgotten when it’s proven false.

But, they are insistent, which does leave one questioning whether or not they know something we don’t yet know.

Mostly, though, it’s weird.

Tags: FBI ISIS las vegas Shooter