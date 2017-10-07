WATCH: Jason Aldean Opens SNL With Powerful Post-Vegas Message

Joe Cunningham // Posted at 11:46 pm on October 07, 2017

Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

In the wake of all this week’s news, it was with some hesitation that many of us turned on Saturday Night Live in order to see how they’d open the show. What we got, however, was something much better and much more powerful than we expected.

Jason Aldean, who was performing at the Las Vegas music festival that Stephen Paddock opened fire on this week, came out and delivered a statement, followed by a heartfelt rendition of the late Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down.

Watch.

These are the moments that we as Americans should strive for more of. Not political victories, not one-upping each other, not whataboutism. Real, powerful messages of unity in the face of horror and tragedy.

Good on SNL for making this happen.


more stories


Since Weinstein Is The Shiny New Scandal, I Guess We Ignore O’Reilly Again?

Two Months Later, White Nationalists are Back in Charlottesville (VIDEO)

Trump Administration Is About to Give ObamaCare the Planned Parenthood Treatment

Trump Tweets ‘Only One Thing Will Work’ to Solve North Korea Problem

The Liberal Rats Are Abandoning Harvey Weinstein’s Ship

Since Weinstein Is The Shiny New Scandal, I Guess We Ignore O’Reilly Again?

Joe Cunningham

Two Months Later, White Nationalists are Back in Charlottesville (VIDEO)

Susan Wright

Trump Administration Is About to Give ObamaCare the Planned Parenthood Treatment

streiff

Trump Tweets ‘Only One Thing Will Work’ to Solve North Korea Problem

streiff

The Liberal Rats Are Abandoning Harvey Weinstein’s Ship

Susan Wright

LISTEN: Cam Newton Was Right to Laugh

Teri Christoph

Speaking of Celebrity Status and Misogynistic Tendencies, Will the Left Condemn This?

Susan Wright

Here’s Your Chance to Catch Up On the Week at RedState

Andrea Ruth

Jeff Sessions Issues Epic Guidance to Department of Justice on Religious Liberty

streiff

Democrats More Interested in Politicizing Gun Violence than Stopping it

Josh Kimbrell

Chuck Schumer Takes a Victory Lap, After Trump Turns to Him for an Obamacare Reboot

Susan Wright

President Ivanka? Mama Trump Dreams It So

Susan Wright

With Its Latest Decree, the Trump Administration Dooms Women Nationwide

Kimberly Ross

New Report: Harvey Weinstein Masturbated in Front of Woman

Patterico

AGAIN? Trump Runs Back to Chuck Schumer for Help with Health Care Reboot

Susan Wright