WATCH: Jason Aldean Opens SNL With Powerful Post-Vegas Message
In the wake of all this week’s news, it was with some hesitation that many of us turned on Saturday Night Live in order to see how they’d open the show. What we got, however, was something much better and much more powerful than we expected.
Jason Aldean, who was performing at the Las Vegas music festival that Stephen Paddock opened fire on this week, came out and delivered a statement, followed by a heartfelt rendition of the late Tom Petty’s I Won’t Back Down.
Watch.
These are the moments that we as Americans should strive for more of. Not political victories, not one-upping each other, not whataboutism. Real, powerful messages of unity in the face of horror and tragedy.
Good on SNL for making this happen.