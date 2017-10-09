UPDATE: Details of the shooting appear below the original story.

A shooting has been reported by Texas Tech, according to university social media accounts. The incident has the campus on lockdown while campus police are searching for the shooter.
BREAKING: Shooting At Texas Tech, Shooter At Large

Joe Cunningham

According to sources, the shooter is still on the loose.

The following was sent as a Texas Tech Emergency Alert:

This is TTU. A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department. At this time, the shooter is still at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter in a safe location. Additional information to come. For more information go to emergency.ttu.edu.  

This is a developing story please click back for updates.

We have since learned the details of the shooting, according to a statement released by the university. Police were conducting a welfare check on a student and, upon the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia, he was taken to the police station, where it appears the student shot and killed an officer before fleeing on foot.

At this time, the shooter remains at large.

