BREAKING: Shooting At Texas Tech, Shooter At Large

UPDATE: Details of the shooting appear below the original story.

A shooting has been reported by Texas Tech, according to university social media accounts. The incident has the campus on lockdown while campus police are searching for the shooter.

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

According to sources, the shooter is still on the loose.

The following was sent as a Texas Tech Emergency Alert: This is TTU. A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department. At this time, the shooter is still at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter in a safe location. Additional information to come. For more information go to emergency.ttu.edu. This is a developing story please click back for updates.

BREAKING: Texas Tech campus is currently on lockdown with a shooter still at large on campus. pic.twitter.com/pckYaNEN60 — The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) October 10, 2017

We have since learned the details of the shooting, according to a statement released by the university. Police were conducting a welfare check on a student and, upon the discovery of drugs and drug paraphernalia, he was taken to the police station, where it appears the student shot and killed an officer before fleeing on foot.

Full statement regarding active shooter from @ChrisCookTTU: pic.twitter.com/ZHPfQdBG8H — The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) October 10, 2017

At this time, the shooter remains at large.