Officer Killed, Suspect Apprehended in Overnight Shooting at Texas Tech

Overnight, tragic news broke at Texas Tech as a student shot and killed a university police officer and fled on foot, leading to a campus lockdown until he was apprehended.

The student, Hollis Daniels, was the subject of a student welfare check by university police. When his room was searched, drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered, and he was taken to the campus police station.

At some point while in custody, he shot an officer in the head, killing him, and fled on foot. The campus was put on lockdown immediately as authorities searched for the student.

Later in the evening, the lockdown was lifted as Daniels was taken back in to custody.

Suspect in custody and lockdown of Texas Tech lifted after fatal shooting of a campus officer, university says https://t.co/LBMv3lPGGL pic.twitter.com/Lzo3HJ1lTl — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 10, 2017

In a statement, the school said the incident began when campus police were sent to check on a student’s welfare. “Earlier this evening, Texas Tech Police made a student welfare check,” the statement said. “Upon entering the room, officers found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officers brought the suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head. The officer is deceased.” The name of the officer has not been released. Texas Tech University System Chancellor Robert Duncan released the statement saying, “Words can’t express how saddened I am by the tragic loss of one of our Texas Tech University police officers tonight …Our Texas Tech family is strong and will support each other as we grieve.”

Daniels is a 19 year old freshman at Texas Tech.