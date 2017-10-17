Pictured: Hillary Clinton smiling to the heavens as angels come down to hand her the crown of America and strike Donald Trump, according to a dream an alleged constitutional law expert had and decided to share on the popular blogging site Medium.

A Harvard law professor has decided the Republic can still be saved, and there is a chance for Hillary to take over the reins of our nation, thus saving us all from Donald Trump.

Even now, with Donald Trump in his ninth month of somehow being our nation’s leader, some poor, delusional souls truly believe that not only is he guilty of directly colluding with Russia to win the election (that Russia allegedly hacked), but that he will be found such and be forced to resign.

Now, this so-called constitutional expert, Lawrence Lessig, briefly ran for the Democratic nomination back in 2015, which should tell you everything you need to know right there. But, his rambling screed is best summarized by a breathless Newsweek, who is as objective a news source as possible, considering they have run pieces like “How Hillary Clinton Losing To Trump Was Like Jesus’s Crucifixion” in the past.

If number 1: If Trump is definitively found to have colluded directly with Russia, he would be forced to resign or be impeached. If number 2: If Trump is removed, Vice President Mike Pence would become president. If number 3: If Pence becomes president, he should resign too, given that he benefited from the same help from Mother Russia. If number 4: If Pence resigns before appointing a vice president, Ryan would become president. If number 5: If Ryan becomes president, he should do the right thing and choose Clinton for vice president. Then he should resign.

These fever-dreams are truly marvelous in how they assume the best of Democrats’ intentions. Should Hillary get the presidency through these means, Lessig truly believes the following:

“The answer seems unavoidable: He should nominate the person defeated by the treason of his own party, and then step aside and let her become the president,” Lessig writes. “Without doubt, if Ryan did the right thing, that would be the most extraordinary event in the history of America since the Confederate Army fired on Fort Sumter. But unlike that, this event would build the union, not divide it.”

And let’s be real here: Even if there was a snowball’s chance in hell that Clinton got the presidency, there is damn sure no way she would grant the Republicans a Vice Presidential spot. It is absurd, knowing what we know of her personality and her penchant for playing the victim to Republicans, that she would put one anywhere near her inner circle. And Lessig knows this. The idea was inserted solely to make this mad fever-dream seem reasonable.

And, we know it’s anything but. It’s complete and utter insanity, given birth by the deranged who cannot face that Clinton was a terrible candidate and lost to the most inept man to ever run for an obtain the office. Everything that happens in this country over the next three-and-a-quarter years is a direct result of the Democratic Party’s belief that presidential nominations are owed to people, rather than earned.

Also, curse them for believing that, because it leads to the poorly-written erotic fanfiction that Lessig spewed for the Internet to read.