Bill O’Reilly questions God over all these allegations that he did anything wrong. Sources indicate that God has no comment at this time.

Bill O’Reilly is known as a guy who fights back when allegations of sexual misconduct are brought up. He went on the air when Roger Ailes was accused and told women to be more loyal to their employer. He has viciously fought allegations that have been leveled against him in the past (allegations that resulted in massive settlements from him personally and from Fox News).

If you want to know just how vindictive O’Reilly is when he is personally attacked, look no further than the ex-New Jersey politician whose Facebook post went viral and caught O’Reilly’s attention.

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has sued a New Jersey ex-politician for writing on his Facebook page that O’Reilly sexually harassed his ex-girlfriend and wanted her to dig up dirt on another accuser. A summons filed on Friday in New York state court seeks redress for Michael J. Panter’s “intentional, malicious, and bad faith actions in making defamatory and false statements in a publicly available social media post.” […] O’Reilly is asking for at least $5 million in damages “for the public hatred, ridicule, disgrace, and permanent harm to his professional and personal reputations” as a result of the post, according to the court document. In a Facebook post earlier this week, Panter wrote that his ex-girlfriend, a Fox employee he didn’t name, had settled a claim against O’Reilly and was bound by a non-disclosure agreement. But he said he felt compelled to speak out after hearing “O’Reilly spinning his falsehoods almost daily.”

O’Reilly wants to use Panter as an example of what happens when you come after him. I really do believe the suit is an overblown intimidation tactic, and O’Reilly is simply trying to keep his accusers at bay… which is exactly what a predator would do, so great job on fighting for your reputation, dude.