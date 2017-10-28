Roger Stone talks to reporters outside a courtroom in New York, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Stone, a longtime political provocateur and adviser to President Donald Trump, is being sued over a flyer sent to 150,000 New York households during the state’s 2010 election that called the Libertarian Party candidate for governor, Warren Redlich, a “sexual predator.” Stone says he had nothing to do with it. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Donald Trump’s former adviser and confidante, Roger Stone, responded to last night’s news dump in the only way he knows how: a complete and total meltdown complete with borderline insane commentary/threats.

Upon hearing the news that Robert Mueller, the special investigator looking into the connections between the Trump campaign and Russia, had secured indictments, Stone went off on everyone he could see commenting about it. It was nothing short of explosive (WARNING: language).
Trending

BREAKING: Trump Insider Roger Stone Banned from Twitter After This Insane Mueller Indictment Meltdown

Joe Cunningham

He seemed angry. Like, terrified kind of angry, almost. I wonder if he’s worried about what Mueller could have found on him? I suspect he knows the FBI discovered he looks like Jigsaw from the Saw movies.

Anyway, after this tirade, apparently he caught Twitter’s attention. Some of his tweets did border on the threatening side, so I guess it was a matter of time.

Permanently suspended. That means we will not be seeing Stone’s brand of commentary on social media for a while, sadly.

Seriously, though. Is Mueller gonna bring him down? Or is he just insane?

Tags: Donald Trump Meltdown Roger Stone suspension Twitter