With 26 dead and many more injured, it is hard to find anything good in a situation. However, in the story of the Sutherland Springs church shooter, there is one person who is likely responsible for saving many lives. His name is Johnnie Langendorff.

Langendorff told the local news the epic story of him giving chase to the shooter, contacting law enforcement and leading them to the suspect. Here’s the interview:

If locals had not acted to chase the culprit off, then the situation could have been a lot worse. Langendorff’s actions very well could have saved lives on Sunday. That’s important, and God bless him for doing so.