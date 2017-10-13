This afternoon President Trump is scheduled to give a speech outlining a new strategy toward the Islamic Republic of Iran. Last night the White House sent reporters a preview of the new policy; the embargo on the release was lifted early this morning.

Off Embargo: White House fact sheet on Iran strategy 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2P9Z8uYyC3 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 13, 2017

2/2 White House fact sheet on Iran strategy pic.twitter.com/mt33MpW9B1 — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 13, 2017

The “Core Elements of the President’s New Iran Strategy,” per the release:

* The United States’ new Iran strategy focuses on neutralizing the Government of Iran’s destabilizing influence and constraining its aggression, particularly its support for terrorism and militants. * We will revitalize our traditional alliances and regional partnerships as bulwarks against Iranian subversion and restore a more stable balance of power in the region. * We will work to deny the Iranian regime — and especially the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — funding for its malign activities, and oppose IRGC activities that extort the wealth of the Iranian people. * We will counter threats to the United States and our allies from ballistic missiles and other asymmetric weapons. * We will rally the international community to condemn the IRGC’s gross violations of human rights and its unjust detention of American citizens and other foreigners on specious charges. * Most importantly, we will deny the Iranian regime all paths to a nuclear weapon.

The White House has telegraphed that the president will not certify that Iran is complying with the nuclear deal signed with the Obama administration, but also will not immediately withdraw from the deal and reimpose sanctions. The fact sheet hints that the administration will instead move toward confronting Iran on issues beyond the nuclear program; the possibility of designating the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organization seems to be in play. Last week I talked to Omri Ceren of The Israel Project about what to expect next; you can hear our conversation on iTunes or Google Play, or watch on YouTube.

The president is scheduled to speak at 12:45pm EDT.