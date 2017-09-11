Hillary Clinton, still reluctant nearly a year later to accept any blame whatsoever for her stunning November 2016 election defeat, proved yet again on Sunday that she is as delusional now as ever.

“CBS Sunday Morning” reporter Jane Pauley asked Clinton during an interview that aired yesterday about her infamous “basket of deplorables” comment that she made about millions of supporters of then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“You could put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables,” Clinton, who was then the Democratic presidential nominee, said on September 9, 2016. A year later, Clinton addressed the comment, and seemed to have absolutely no regret.

When asked by Pauley why the word “deplorable” came to mind when she talked about Trump’s supporters, Clinton replied:

I thought Trump was behaving in a deplorable manner. I thought a lot of his appeals to voters were deplorable. I thought his behavior, as we saw on the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape, was deplorable, and there were a large group of people who didn’t care. It did not matter to them and he turned out to be a very effective reality TV star…

But when Pauley tried to drill into Clinton’s head why the remark proved so damaging to her campaign, she was having none of it.

“You fed into that, though, when you said ‘basket of deplorables,’ you energized [Trump’s base],” Pauley said.

Clinton responded by saying, “no, but they were already energized.” Yes, Hillary. They were already energized. But as any GOOD politician will tell you, the last thing you want to do with just two months to go until an election is insult half the country.

Pauley tried to explain to the woman who was so convinced she’d win, that she bought a second home in which to house staff.

“Well, I don’t buy that,” Clinton said, adding that she is at least “sorry I gave them a political gift of any kind.”

“It was a gift,” Pauley said. Clinton went on to say that she doesn’t think the comment was “determinitive,” which I’m pretty sure isn’t even a word, but hey, who needs a dictionary when you live in your own little world?