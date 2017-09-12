Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, took to Twitter on Monday to criticize former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for talking about herself on the sixteenth anniversary of 9/11, but conveniently omitted the fact that her boss did the exact same thing in past years.

“Today: the 16th anniversary of 9-11; the nation is helping Harvey & Irma hurricane survivors & Hillary is talking about Hillary” Conway tweeted. The senior White House official was referring to the “CBS Sunday Morning” interview Clinton gave, which technically aired on September 10, not September 11.

On Monday, Clinton sent a tweet, saying, “today we remember those we lost on September 11, 2001, and reflect on the sacrifice of the victims and responders. We’ll never forget.”

The comments to which Conway was referring were regarding Clinton’s stunning November 2016 election loss to Trump, and all of the parties (besides herself, of course) who were responsible for her historic defeat. What Conway failed to acknowledge, however, is that while Trump may not have talked about himself on the sixteenth anniversary of 9/11, he did something arguably worse.

On September 11, 2001, as thousands of people had just died inside the rubble of the collapsed World Trade Center towers, Trump gave an interview bragging about how his lower Manhattan building, 40 Wall Street, was once again the tallest without the Twin Towers there.

“Forty Wall Street was the second tallest building in downtown Manhattan,” Trump said in 2001. “And it was actually before the World Trade Center, the tallest, and when they built the World Trade Center it became known as the second tallest and now it’s the tallest.”

But one doesn’t even have to go back sixteen years ago to find an instance where Trump used 9/11 for his own personal gain.

In 2013, Trump tweeted his “best wishes” on the twelfth anniversary of the attack, “even the haters and losers.”

And then there was the time when Trump used a speech in front of a wall dedicated to fallen CIA officers for political rhetoric.

Unfortunately, I could cite examples of Trump talking about himself all day.

But I don’t need to. Just watch the Trump’s next press conference.