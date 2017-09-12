White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that the Justice Department should “look at” prosecuting fired FBI Director James Comey for actions that “likely could have been illegal.”

Sanders made the comment during a White House press briefing Tuesday after being asked by one reporter if President Donald Trump and his administration would support such an action.

“If there’s ever a moment where we feel somebody’s broken the law, particularly if they’re the head of the FBI, that’s certainly something that should be looked at,” Sanders responded.

Trump fired Comey in May, supposedly for the way he handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation. That claim, however, was later questioned by many when Trump flatly admitted during an NBC News interview that he had Russia on his mind when he fired Comey. Huckabee Sanders, on Tuesday, gave further alleged reasons for Comey’s ousting.

I think there is no secret Comey by his own self-admission leaked privileged government information weeks before President Trump fired him. Comey testified that an FBI agent who engaged in the same practice would face serious repercussions. His actions were improper and likely could have been illegal. He leaked memos to the New York Times. He signaled he would exonerate Hillary Clinton before interviewing her. [Trump] is very happy with the decision he made and I think he’s been fully vindicated by a lot of those new things and knowing that it was the right one.

Following Trump’s firing of Comey, there was wall-to-wall media coverage, comparing the action to that of what happened during the Nixon administration. With all of that (mostly) behind it, the Trump administration could simply lay the issue to rest and avoid any more Comey controversy. By bringing the issue front and center once again, the White House is only inviting more questions regarding what even former White House strategist Steve Bannon called the “biggest mistake in modern political history.”