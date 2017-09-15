BREAKING: Police in London Investigating 'Explosion' on Train

Police in London are investigating a “minor explosion” on the city’s subway system during the middle of Friday morning rush hour.

The incident happened on the London Tube District Line at the Parsons Green station around 8:20 a.m., the BBC reported. BBC London presenter Riz Lateef, who was on her way to work, described the “panic” that resulted.”

Lateef said people “rushed from the train, hearing what appeared to be an explosion.”

The BBC employee recalled seeing people who had suffered cuts as they tried to get away.

Work colleague was on district line train at Parsons Green when bag exploded #london pic.twitter.com/1yXOsFVAJ1 — Andy Webb (@andyjohnw) September 15, 2017

Richard Aylmer-Hall, a media technology consultant, said the affected train was “packed” at the time of the suspected explosion. Aylmer-Hall told the BBC that there was “lots of screaming.”

The BBC published an image of what it described as a white bucket in a paper bag. Twitter user @RRrigs posted the photo, adding that a “fireball flew down [the] carriage and we just jumped out open door.”

Aylmer-Hall said another woman recalled seeing “a bag, [and] a flash and a bang.”

Sophie Raworth, who was also on the train, said she saw emergency responders carrying a woman out on a stretcher. The victim appeared to have suffered burns to her face and legs.

British officials are currently investigating the reported explosion as a “security incident.”

UPDATE 5:40 a.m. ET: Counter-terrorism sources told BBC that they are treating the situation as a “terrorist incident.”