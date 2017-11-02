Trump Announces Pick to Replace Obama-Appointed Fed. Chairwoman

President Donald Trump announced his pick to become the next Federal Reserve chairman.

“As president there are few decisions more important than nominating leaders of integrity and good judgment to hold trusted positions in public office. And few of those trusted positions are more important than chairman of the Federal Reserve,” Trump said while announcing the nomination during a speech Thursday White House Rose Garden.

Trump’s pick, pending Senate confirmation, is Jerome (Jay) Powell.

Today, it was my pleasure and great honor to announce my nomination of Jerome Powell to be the next Chairman of the @FederalReserve. pic.twitter.com/6aDuRy3zws — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Powell has served on the Federal Reserve Board member since 2012. If confirmed, Powell will replace Obama-appointed Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen.