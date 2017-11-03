President Donald Trump responded to news that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will serve no additional time in jail for deserting his post in Afghanistan in 2009, a decision that led to the deaths of six of Bergdahl’s fellow soldiers who went to try to find him.

Trump apparently tweeted from the air while on his way to Asia for a 12-day trip.

“The decision on Sergeant Bergdahl is a complete and total disgrace to our Country and to our Military,” Trump tweeted Friday.

Bergdahl spent five years in Taliban custody before then President Barack Obama traded five Guantanamo Bay prisoners in exchange for the captured American soldier. Obama drew sharp criticism for that decision. Critics of the move, including Trump, called Bergdahl a “traitor” and suggested he didn’t deserve to be rescued.

Bergdahl faced up to life in prison for the charges. However, a military judge on Friday issued a much lighter sentence for Bergdahl than many expected, ordering that Bergdahl be dishonorably discharged, lose his military rank and forfeit some of his military pay.