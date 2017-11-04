Former DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile says in her new book that former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign treated her like a “slave.”

The book, titled “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House,” is set to be released on Tuesday, but the Washington Post obtained an advance copy of the memoir.

The Post’s Phillip Rucker reported Saturday that, in the book, Brazile recalls meetings she had as DNC chairwoman with Clinton campaign staffers. Rucker reported Brazile specifically revealed a conference call with senior Clinton campaign officials Charlie Baker, Marlon Marshall and Dennis Cheng during which Brazile said she told them to stop treating her like a slave.

“I’m not Patsey the slave,” Brazile reportedly told the Clinton staffers, referring to a character from the award-winning film “12 Years a Slave.”

“Y’all keep whipping me and whipping me and you never give me any money or any way to do my damn job. I am not going to be your whipping girl!” Brazile reportedly added.

Rucker also reported Saturday that in the new book Brazile writes about how Clinton campaign staffers “disrespected her and put the DNC on a ‘starvation diet.'” Brazille reportedly writes that such actions “deprived [the DNC] of funding for voter turnout operations.”