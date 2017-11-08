Tuesday was a good night for Democrats. Tuesday afternoon? Well, it wasn’t so good.

That’s when CNN released a new poll showing that a majority of Americans have an unfavorable view of Democrats. Just 37 percent said they have a favorable view of the Democratic Party while 54 percent said they have an unfavorable view, according to the poll, which the independent research firm SSRS conducted by phone Nov. 2-5 among 1,021 random American adults.

To be fair, the poll didn’t show any better numbers for Republicans. In fact, fewer Americans said they have a favorable view of Republicans than Democrats. Just 30 percent of respondents said they have a favorable view of the Republican Party, while 61 percent said they have an unfavorable view of the GOP.

The latest numbers suggest that while Democrats undoubtedly had a good night on Tuesday, they are anything but strong or united, as party leaders will certainly portray their victories.

The fact is, the president’s opposing party always tends to fare better in elections after a presidential election year and the midterm elections. It should come as no surprise that with President Donald Trump’s historically low approval ratings Democrats are gaining seats.

Unless Trump and Republicans in Washington, D.C., get their act together soon, pass tax reform, repeal and replace Obamacare, and move an infrastructure bill, chances are that last night’s GOP walloping was only a preview of what is to come in November 2018.