For weeks now we have watched as American liberals have tried to rationalize and defend NFL players and teams who have disrespected our Flag and Anthem. Even on foreign soil, NFL players with the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars took a knee during the “Star Spangled Banner,” but stood for “God Save the Queen,” in London. The Left told us that this was all to protest police brutality toward minority communities, and because the “Star Spangled Banner” references slavery (even though it’s referring to conscripted British troops during the War of 1812).

Americans across the spectrum have been outraged by the NFL’s disrespect to our country and our men and women in uniform. We have been lectured by liberal cultural elites, however, who tell us that our outrage suggests bigotry, even though it is motivated by patriotism not prejudice. We have been told that it is the right of all NFL players to protest, and that is true, but that doesn’t mean we have to buy NFL Sunday Ticket on Direct TV or buy overpriced jerseys and swag. Now, the very same “warriors for the First Amendment,” who vigorously defended the right of NFL players to take a knee are outraged that the Vice President of the United States left the Colts game today.

At the opening of the Indianapolis Colts game against the San Francisco 49ers in Indianapolis, players took a knee during during the National Anthem at the opening of the game. That incensed, rightly so, Vice President Mike Pence who promptly got-up and walked out. Pence tweeted after leaving that ” I left today’s Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.” That’s exactly what most Americans would expect the nation’s Vice President to do in the face of blatant disrespect to the Country.

Now, the very same defenders of the NFL knee-taking are trashing the Veep for standing-up for America. San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid said of Pence’s departure that “this is what systemic oppression looks like. A man with power comes to the game, tweets a couple things out and leaves the game, with an attempt to thwart our efforts.” What an unbelievably terrible thing to say about a man as honorable as Mike Pence. The liberal elites may now trash the Vice President for taking a stand, but most Americans are cheering Pence with chants of USA, USA!!

God bless America and our great Vice President.